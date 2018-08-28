Search

Are you an eco hero? Nomination search continues ahead of 2019 awards

PUBLISHED: 12:38 02 November 2018

Norwich & Norfolk Eco Awards 2018

Norwich & Norfolk Eco Awards 2018

Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

The search continues for eco heroes to enter this year’s Eco Awards to win cash prizes and tablet devices.

Karen Cannard of The Rubbish Diet at Norwich & Norfolk Eco Awards 2018.Karen Cannard of The Rubbish Diet at Norwich & Norfolk Eco Awards 2018.

The Norwich and Norfolk Eco Awards celebrates projects and schemes that demonstrate a commitment to an environmentally-friendly ethos, while giving individuals and groups a platform to showcase their achievements.

In previous years, the Eco Awards have seen shiitake mushroom growing, car sharing and food recycling as winning projects.

Councillor Martin Wilby, chairman of the Environment, Development and Transport committee at Norfolk County Council said: “Whether you’re a community group, business or school, I’d encourage you to take a few minutes to apply for this year’s awards for a chance to get the recognition you deserve for our eco-credentials.”

Categories include: Eco schools, community groups, eco food producers and businesses, an online ‘people’s vote’ for the coveted ‘Eco hero’ category along with more.

Norwich & Norfolk Eco Awards 2018Norwich & Norfolk Eco Awards 2018

Cash prizes and tablet devices are up for grabs for those with an environmentally-engaged eco initiative or project.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday 4 December. For more info and to apply visit the Eco Awards website.

