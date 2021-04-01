Published: 6:30 AM April 1, 2021

People are being urged to report any vandalism or antisocial behaviour after public toilets in a city park were "substantially" damaged.

The public toilets at the pavilion in Eaton Park reopened on Wednesday after being shut for a week as a result of vandalism.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "We condemn thoughtless acts of vandalism like this, which can have such far-reaching effects including to those who rely on accessible facilities.

"We urge anyone to report any vandalism or antisocial behaviour to us, or to the police if necessary, so we can take any necessary action.”

Many people expressed their frustration about the toilets being shut after Friends of Eaton Park posted on social media last Wednesday to say they had been temporarily closed.

Park user Andrea Large said acts of vandalism to the toilets affected her family.

He daughter Bonnie uses a wheelchair and they had been unable to get it into the alternative public toilets that remained open near the car park.

Speaking on Monday while the toilets were closed, Mrs Large said: "There has been nowhere to take her. I am pretty angry about it. We come here every day but it is a struggle if the toilets are closed."

Andrea Large found it challenging while the Eaton Park pavilion toilets were closed due to her disabled daughter being unable to get in the other facility - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The city council spokeswoman said while one set of toilets remained open, the vandalism at the others was "substantial".

The public toilets at Wensum Park also reopened yesterday after being closed during the winter months.

On Monday, coronavirus restrictions eased, allowing people to mix in groups of six, or as two households, as long as they are outdoors.

That combined with this week's warm weather has seen people gather at the city's parks to socialise or enjoy a picnic.

But it prompted calls that it was key for toilets to be open as demand grew.