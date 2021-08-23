Miniature railway raises hundreds for charity in weekend fundraiser
- Credit: Eaton Park Miniature Railway
The Eaton Park Miniature Railway has raised hundreds of pounds for the charity Ambitious About Autism (AAA) during a well-attended event on Saturday, August 21.
The charity has been adopted by Marsh and McLennan as its in-house charity for 2021, and the company - who have a large office block at Norwich’s St Stephen’s roundabout, offered to match every pound raised by the railway on its fundraising day.
Miniature trains ran between 12.30pm and 4.30pm, with fare revenue donated entirely to AAA.
The day was an experiment for the railway, as there had been no tradition of offering trains on a Saturday.
Railway member Chris Eve, who originally had the idea for the day, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be donating the sum of £290 to AAA.
“This will be matched by Marsh McLennan and means the sum of £580 is winging its way to the charity.
“A big thank you to everyone who came along for a ride, and also to those society members who made it possible”.
