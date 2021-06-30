Miniature train attraction offering free rides to NHS staff

Video

Published: 10:41 AM June 30, 2021

The Eaton Park Miniature Railway in Norwich. - Credit: Norwich and District Society of Model Engineers

NHS staff can have free rides on a popular train tourist attraction for one month only as a thank you for their work during the pandemic.

The Eaton Park Miniature Railway is offering the rides every Sunday afternoon in July.

All hospital staff, whether employed by the NHS directly or by the outsourced private companies that also staff hospitals, can enjoy unlimited free rides.

Mark Rhodes, from the Norwich and District Society of Model Engineers, which runs the railway, said: "One of our members suggested we put on something to recognise the achievements and sacrifice of hospital workers during the pandemic. It was a no-brainer really, free rides for those on the frontline who have risked their lives."

To qualify, hospital workers must present their hospital pass at the booking desk, and Covid regulations will be in force.

The special event comes as the NHS marks its 73rd birthday on July 5.

Search Eaton Park Miniature Railway on Facebook.







