Video
Miniature train attraction offering free rides to NHS staff
- Credit: Norwich and District Society of Model Engineers
NHS staff can have free rides on a popular train tourist attraction for one month only as a thank you for their work during the pandemic.
The Eaton Park Miniature Railway is offering the rides every Sunday afternoon in July.
All hospital staff, whether employed by the NHS directly or by the outsourced private companies that also staff hospitals, can enjoy unlimited free rides.
Mark Rhodes, from the Norwich and District Society of Model Engineers, which runs the railway, said: "One of our members suggested we put on something to recognise the achievements and sacrifice of hospital workers during the pandemic. It was a no-brainer really, free rides for those on the frontline who have risked their lives."
To qualify, hospital workers must present their hospital pass at the booking desk, and Covid regulations will be in force.
The special event comes as the NHS marks its 73rd birthday on July 5.
Search Eaton Park Miniature Railway on Facebook.
Most Read
- 1 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
- 2 'Totally unacceptable' bid to weld bridge shut could be rejected
- 3 OPINION: Anti-social youths in Norwich needed somewhere to go
- 4 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
- 5 Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road
- 6 Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'
- 7 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
- 8 See inside ultra cool Factory penthouse for sale for £550,000
- 9 Rich overseas parents snap up luxury flats for student children
- 10 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?