‘I have never regretted a day with her’ - Couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary after meeting on cinema trips

Clarice, 92, and Leslie Kidd, 94, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at their home in Easton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A couple who met while travelling to and from the cinema will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Clarice and Leslie Kidd on their wedding day in Easton 70 years ago. Picture: Kidd family Clarice and Leslie Kidd on their wedding day in Easton 70 years ago. Picture: Kidd family

Leslie, 94, and Clarice Kidd, 92, from Easton, will be marking their platinum celebration on September 9.

Former farm labourer and lorry driver, Mr Kidd, who grew up in Honingham, met his future wife, Clarice Bugg, from Easton, in 1948/9 while they took the bus into Norwich city centre to watch films.

They married in 1950 at Easton church before moving to Colton.

The couple, who have two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, moved to their Easton home, where they still live, in 1969.

Former domestic servant Mrs Kidd, who was a cook at Easton College for 23 years, said: “We always got on. We always have a laugh. I like to think I’m the boss with the cooking.”

Her husband said: “I have never regretted a day with her. She is so easy-going.”