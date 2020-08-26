Search

Advanced search

‘I have never regretted a day with her’ - Couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary after meeting on cinema trips

PUBLISHED: 05:30 27 August 2020

Clarice, 92, and Leslie Kidd, 94, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at their home in Easton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Clarice, 92, and Leslie Kidd, 94, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at their home in Easton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A couple who met while travelling to and from the cinema will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Clarice and Leslie Kidd on their wedding day in Easton 70 years ago. Picture: Kidd familyClarice and Leslie Kidd on their wedding day in Easton 70 years ago. Picture: Kidd family

Leslie, 94, and Clarice Kidd, 92, from Easton, will be marking their platinum celebration on September 9.

Former farm labourer and lorry driver, Mr Kidd, who grew up in Honingham, met his future wife, Clarice Bugg, from Easton, in 1948/9 while they took the bus into Norwich city centre to watch films.

They married in 1950 at Easton church before moving to Colton.

The couple, who have two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, moved to their Easton home, where they still live, in 1969.

Former domestic servant Mrs Kidd, who was a cook at Easton College for 23 years, said: “We always got on. We always have a laugh. I like to think I’m the boss with the cooking.”

Her husband said: “I have never regretted a day with her. She is so easy-going.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Travellers move on to Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man caught drug dealing to undercover police officer lashed out at emergency workers

Caleb Parnell. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Travellers move on to Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man caught drug dealing to undercover police officer lashed out at emergency workers

Caleb Parnell. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tables few and far between as city restaurants see mid-week bookings soar

Chef Dan Smith and business partner Greg Adjemian who own the Warwick Street Social, Ingham Swan and the Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross. Pic: Archant

‘A sense of normality’ - school uniform suppliers busy as usual ahead of new term

School ties at the Stevensons School Outfitters shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘No rush’ to fine parents not sending children to school in September

Schools are being urged to scrap non-attendence fines as pupils return following coronavirus closures. Picture: PA Images

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 victory against Dynamo Dresden

Off the mark - new signing Jordan Hugill scores City's second goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Skipp has good vibes over City switch

Oliver Skipp caught the eye in Norwich City's 2-0 pre-season win over Dynamo Dresden Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd