Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Easton and Otley College students look back on a year of competition successes

PUBLISHED: 15:13 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 27 December 2018

From left, Charlotte Williams, Sara Rushworth, Ally Cromack and Faye Burrage from the Easton and Otley College marketing team at the 2018 Royal Norfolk Show Picture: JOHN NICE

From left, Charlotte Williams, Sara Rushworth, Ally Cromack and Faye Burrage from the Easton and Otley College marketing team at the 2018 Royal Norfolk Show Picture: JOHN NICE

John Nice

Easton and Otley College students have enjoyed a busy year of events both at home and abroad in 2018 – winning some notable accolades.

Easton and Otley College at the Paris Show 2018. From left, Laura Marsh and Ava Prentice Picture: CHARLIE ASKEWEaston and Otley College at the Paris Show 2018. From left, Laura Marsh and Ava Prentice Picture: CHARLIE ASKEW

The youngsters from East Anglia’s main land-based college travelled to county shows and to continental Europe, representing the region and gaining insights into what’s happening on the international farming scene.

In February, two students returned from an international cattle judging competition in Paris, with animal physiology student Laura Marsh from Binham in north Norfolk securing the college’s best-ever finish by claiming fifth place.

It was also the highest place achieved by a competitor from the UK or Ireland in this competition, which included around 100 students from 24 countries.

The college also celebrated a 25-year partnership with an educational institution in the Czech Republic in 2018.

From left, Charlie Askew and Lucy Fraukmechdoea of Easton and Otley College Picture: JOHN NICEFrom left, Charlie Askew and Lucy Fraukmechdoea of Easton and Otley College Picture: JOHN NICE

The relationship, which began in the late 1990s has seen hundreds of staff and students take part in educational exchange trips between the Easton campus, outside Norwich, and Benesov College and School of Agriculture, based around 45km from Prague.

Most recently, four students from Benesov spent a month working on farms and in the animal studies department at the UK education centre at Easton.

Charlie Askew, farming lecturer at the college, said: “Ultimately, this 25-year partnership has brought hundreds of positive opportunities for our students. It would be great to think we will be celebrating a 50-year partnership in 2043.”

A college collective was also involved in Agrolympics, a farming-flavoured version of the Olympics, held in Portugal during the summer.

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend and Suffolk Agricultural Association chief executive Phillip Ainsworth Picture: JOHN NICEEaston and Otley College principal Jane Townsend and Suffolk Agricultural Association chief executive Phillip Ainsworth Picture: JOHN NICE

This was the third year in a row that a squad from the college competed in this event. This year, the team comprised Suffolk student Dan Goodwin, based in Bury St Edmunds, and Oliver Tyrell, from Marham in west Norfolk.

There were 18 events, ranging from tractor driving and fencing to hand-milking and hay bale throwing. Although they didn’t win the competition, the college team jointly won the fair play award with Austria.

Closer to home, the college picked up a plethora of farming-related accolades at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk shows.

“This is the best that the college has done on a farming front for many a year,” said farm manager Tony Buttle.

At the Royal Norfolk Show, students scooped agricultural three first rosettes, a second and two thirds in farming classes. These were received in a mixture of competitions that showcased Norfolk Horn sheep, Red Poll cattle and commercial beef breeds.

The college also scooped the Sir Richard Haddon Challenge Cup, given out to “the educational exhibitor that best demonstrates its facilities”.

READ MORE: College sets out improvement priorities following ‘body blow’ Ofsted report













































Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

‘It’s the thing to do on Boxing Day’ - thousands flock to town for traditional hunt

The annual Boxing Day hunt in Bungay by the Waveney Harriers where thousands of people lined the streets with a few peaceful anti hunt demonstrators. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Cows rescued from burning shed on Bungay farm

Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Services were called to a fire at a cow shed in Bungay on Christmas Eve. Picture: Submitted

‘Sickening’ thieves steal equipment worth £30,000 from farmer

Cameron Russell. CAMERON RUSSELL

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long-term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Can you help trace the owner of this WW2 service book found in a Norwich attic?

A letter and photograph addressed to Henry Charles Herbert. Photo: Matthew Brighton

Women urged to have breast cancer screening as take-up rate falls

Women in Norfolk and Waveney have been urged to attend breast cancer screening, as figures show the rates are falling. Photo: utah778/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists