Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

College hosts festive fair to support local charities

14 December, 2018 - 15:27
Brehnen Sheehy, Jordan Swatman and Sophie Morris. Photo: Easton and Otley College

Brehnen Sheehy, Jordan Swatman and Sophie Morris. Photo: Easton and Otley College

Archant

Easton and Otley College held a Christmas fair and carol service to support two charity campaigns.

Phoebe Russell and Bethany Norman with donations to the food bank. Photo: Easton and Otley CollegePhoebe Russell and Bethany Norman with donations to the food bank. Photo: Easton and Otley College

The fair saw staff and students collect produce for the food bank in Norwich. They also sold cakes and organised “goat selfies” to raise money for the cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Emma Taylor, a fundraiser for the Norfolk and Suffolk branches of CLIC Sargent, said: “The college has been involved in the Christmas fayre and I know they are looking to come up with lots more fundraising ideas.

“We are currently supporting 78 families in Norfolk alone and we support children and young people with cancer all the way through their journey – financially, practically and emotionally.”

Student services manager at the Norfolk campus of the college, Bethany Norman, said: “It’s essential that staff and students think of others – not just at Christmas – but all year round – therefore we were happy to do our bit.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide