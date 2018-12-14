College hosts festive fair to support local charities

Brehnen Sheehy, Jordan Swatman and Sophie Morris. Photo: Easton and Otley College Archant

Easton and Otley College held a Christmas fair and carol service to support two charity campaigns.

Phoebe Russell and Bethany Norman with donations to the food bank. Photo: Easton and Otley College Phoebe Russell and Bethany Norman with donations to the food bank. Photo: Easton and Otley College

The fair saw staff and students collect produce for the food bank in Norwich. They also sold cakes and organised “goat selfies” to raise money for the cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Emma Taylor, a fundraiser for the Norfolk and Suffolk branches of CLIC Sargent, said: “The college has been involved in the Christmas fayre and I know they are looking to come up with lots more fundraising ideas.

“We are currently supporting 78 families in Norfolk alone and we support children and young people with cancer all the way through their journey – financially, practically and emotionally.”

Student services manager at the Norfolk campus of the college, Bethany Norman, said: “It’s essential that staff and students think of others – not just at Christmas – but all year round – therefore we were happy to do our bit.”