Access problems after double yellow lines removed from flats car park

There have been access problems for those living in Eastgate House, Thorpe Hamlet - Credit: Archant

Those living in a block of flats have experienced problems accessing their car park after double yellow lines were removed.

The car park at Eastgate House, located just off Thorpe Road in Thorpe Hamlet, was recently relaid.

But the double yellows were not repainted afterwards.

One woman living in the flats, who did not wish to be named, said this has "caused a massive issue" for those coming in and out of the car park.

She added: "We've had two cars accidently hit the entry keypad and smashing their windows when trying to navigate past the parked cars.

"We really want to have this issue sorted before it becomes a reoccurring issue.

"The owners of these cars do not live on the estate but from adjacent roads. We have tried putting notes on the car but they just get ignored."

The woman contacted the Evening News in a bid to try to resolve the issue after she received no response from the county council over the issue.

She continued: "It's only a small bit of the road but it has been causing a massive issue for all the people trying to come in and out of the car park.

"Cars double parking makes it extremely difficult for not only those living there and office workers to access both car parks, but the waste collection trucks as well."

Got a problem we might be able to help with? Get in touch with the Evening News. - Credit: Archant

In response to the Evening News, Andy Ellis, Norfolk Highways area manager, said: “We are currently looking into this matter and will respond to the enquiry soon.

"However initial investigations suggest that this section of road is not public highway.

"If that is the case any issues with parking on private land would need to be addressed by the landowner.”

Arnold Keys, which sells the apartments, has been contacted for comment over the parking issue.

Eastgate House before the development. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Eastgate House was transformed from a 1970s office block into dozens of luxury apartments, which first went on sale in 2017.

The block has been used as a coroner's court in the past.

The building was granted planning permission for the conversion in 2013 and sold at the end of 2015