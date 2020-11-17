News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

person

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:57 PM November 17, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
Adam Woodyatt who separated from his wife Beverley Sharp in August last year, a spokesman for the Ea

Adam Woodyatt who separated from his wife Beverley Sharp in August last year, a spokesman for the EastEnders star has said. Picture: PA IMAGES - Credit: PA

EastEnders icon Adam Woodyatt will swap Albert Square for the stage when he heads to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2021.

Adam Woodyatt, famous for playing Ian Beale in the hit BBC soap, will star as Tom Bryce in the UK tour of Looking Good Dead, an adaptation of the book by best-selling author Peter James.

Looking Good Dead is part of his thrilling Roy Grace series and will be in Norwich from May 17 to 22.

In the play, Tom Bryce (Adam Woodyatt) picks up a USB memory stick left by another passenger on a train seat and inadvertently become a witness to a vicious murder.

READ MORE: 8 West End shows scheduled for Norwich Theatre Royal in 2021

But reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger.

You may also want to watch:

When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with as he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.

Tickets start at £26.50 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
  2. 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
  3. 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points
  1. 4 Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person
Comments powered by Disqus