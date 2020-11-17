EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Published: 3:57 PM November 17, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020

EastEnders icon Adam Woodyatt will swap Albert Square for the stage when he heads to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2021.

Adam Woodyatt, famous for playing Ian Beale in the hit BBC soap, will star as Tom Bryce in the UK tour of Looking Good Dead, an adaptation of the book by best-selling author Peter James.

Looking Good Dead is part of his thrilling Roy Grace series and will be in Norwich from May 17 to 22.

In the play, Tom Bryce (Adam Woodyatt) picks up a USB memory stick left by another passenger on a train seat and inadvertently become a witness to a vicious murder.

But reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger.

When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with as he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.

Tickets start at £26.50 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.