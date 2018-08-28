Search

Temperatures drop to minus 6 as region’s freeze continues

PUBLISHED: 07:04 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 24 January 2019

A frosty sunrise in the Norfolk countryside. Picture: Steve Maddams

A frosty sunrise in the Norfolk countryside. Picture: Steve Maddams

Archant

The region’s cold snap is continuing into another day, with weather warnings still in place.

A Met Office warning of ice on some stretches is in place until 11am on Thursday, following another night of sub-zero temperatures.

According to Norwich-based Weatherquest, temperatures dropped as low as minus 6 degrees in rural areas on Wednesday night.

Drivers have been told to take care on the roads while a Met Office warning for ice in the East of England is still in place. Picture: ArchantDrivers have been told to take care on the roads while a Met Office warning for ice in the East of England is still in place. Picture: Archant

With some wintry precipitation drifting in from the west today, people have been warned to watch out for black ice on roads and pavements.

Dan Holley, of Weatherquest, said on Twitter that the region could see sleet and freezing rain, while some areas may even get “a light covering of snow”.

The first weather warning from the Met Office of this latest freeze came on Monday, when people were warned of icy patches forming overnight across the East of England.

The Met Office weather warning issued on Wednesday, said another cold night would bring a “risk of ice, either where surfaces remain wet from daytime showers, or where further wintry showers fall onto frozen surfaces during the night and on Thursday morning”. It said showers will be wintry with a mix of rain, sleet and snow.

Sunrise on a frosty winter morning by the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Chris HillSunrise on a frosty winter morning by the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Chris Hill

Norfolk police has reiterated a warning for drivers to take care on the roads and make sure windscreens are cleared of ice and frost before setting off.

Meanwhile a planned race meeting at Fakenham Racecourse has been called off today due to the weather.

Officials made the decision at 6.15am after finding the ground at the racecourse frozen, with temperatures unlikely to rise far above freezing today.

