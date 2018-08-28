Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Communities to remember lost loved ones together with Tree to Remember

PUBLISHED: 15:31 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 12 November 2018

The Tree to Remember decorated with treasured messages and memories. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

The Tree to Remember decorated with treasured messages and memories. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

Anglia Picture Agency

Share treasured memories of lost loved ones this Christmas and raise money for good causes with Tree to Remember.

Norwich Community Choir performing at St Peter Mancroft in Norwich. Picture: Anglia Picture AgencyNorwich Community Choir performing at St Peter Mancroft in Norwich. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

Run by the East of England Co-op Funeral Services, the initiative provides people with the opportunity to share messages at both funeral branches and at special carol concerts and services.

This year, a carol service will be taking place at St Peter Mancroft, Chantry Road, Norwich, on Tuesday, December 4 at 7.30pm.

As well as performances from the City of Norwich Brass Band and Norwich Community Choir, there will also be the opportunity to leave a special memory on the Tree to Remember.

Rob Head, from East of England Co-op Funeral Services, said: “Christmas is a very special time of year, but it can also be extremely difficult for those who have lost loved ones.

“By holding our carol service, and inviting people to remember together, we hope to show them that they’re not alone.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Drivers to face diversions due to A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Poll Should Norfolk business drivers be allowed to use bus lanes in rush hour?

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide