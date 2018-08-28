East Anglia celebrates its community heroes

Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering Anglia Picture Agency

A company that focuses on the communities where it operates is backing good causes and the local heroes who stand up for others.

Bertie Bullimore delivering bread in Cromer in 1940 with a wooden handcart which he used before the war Picture: East of England Co-op Bertie Bullimore delivering bread in Cromer in 1940 with a wooden handcart which he used before the war Picture: East of England Co-op

It was a business model like no other.

As the UK economy reforges itself after a series of political and industrial upheavals, a group of philanthropic businessmen join forces to provide solutions for a growing population in poverty.

A dystopian post-Brexit scenario? No, it’s something the Victorians did for us...

One hundred and fifty years ago, the local co-ops that would later form the East of England Co-operative Society were establishing themselves across the region, with the aim of doing business with social responsibility.

Lynn Warner, Community Events Manager, Sharon Harkin, Community Engagement Manager, Amy Stagg, Community Engagement Manager, Charlotte Markwell, Digital Manager and Helen Raven, PR and Communications Manager with the minidonks at a Dementia Friendly event Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Rob Howarth East of England Co-op Dementia Pop up cafe at Norwich Station in Norfolk Lynn Warner, Community Events Manager, Sharon Harkin, Community Engagement Manager, Amy Stagg, Community Engagement Manager, Charlotte Markwell, Digital Manager and Helen Raven, PR and Communications Manager with the minidonks at a Dementia Friendly event Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Rob Howarth East of England Co-op Dementia Pop up cafe at Norwich Station in Norfolk

As the nation prospered off the back of the industrial revolution, an underclass of workers, with no benefits system and no free health service, struggled to survive.

The core of co-operation was based on the so-called “Co-operative Principles”, established 25 years earlier by the Rochdale, advocating voluntary and open membership; anti-discrimination; motivations and rewards; democratic member control; and member economic participation.

At the heart of the project was community – and that principle lives on today as the East of England Co-operative Society, now with more than 250,000 members, celebrates its 150th anniversary with a series of community-based initiatives, including the “Heroes” project featured in this newspaper over recent weeks.

“We were founded with a different way of doing business – and it must work because this year we’re celebrating our 150th anniversary,” explains Oli Watts, the society’s head of communications and community.

Community Heroes logo Community Heroes logo

“The idea is to support our community with fair products at a fair price, for example, by stocking locally-produced food and drink, also by funding projects through our tokens scheme, which is to be extended to the funeral service arm in the new year.

“These initiatives go to the core of who we are as a business – especially at Christmas, which always provides a good excuse to talk about community.”

A package of work to back communities, including lights switch-ons and fairs, as well as support for local food banks and help with the perennial problem of loneliness demonstrates the commitment.

The Co-op is supporting at least two dozen events over Christmas this year across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

“It all helps to demonstrate what Christmas is all about – communities coming together,” says Oli. And that happens, he adds, because people are at the heart of communities.

“We get hundreds of requests for support throughout the year and what I find inspiring is that the people involved in these various projects are themselves not out of the ordinary – apart from the fact that they want to stand up and help someone else, and a lot of the ideas they bring to us feel like things that we would want to help with,” says Oli.

“These are the heroes of our community, and we want to celebrate them.”

Which is why the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News have teamed up with the East of England Co-op to launch the Community Heroes campaign, focusing on the efforts of people making a real difference to other people’s lives.

These include volunteers at Grapes Hill Community Garden, in Norwich, as well as the “Mini Donks”owner, who takes her donkeys to meet people living with dementia, and Oa Hackett,the founder of littlelifts, a charity making a difference to hundreds of women battling breast cancer and going through chemotherapy. All these schemes have received funding from the Co-op to support their work.

Now readers and East of England Co-op shoppers and members can celebrate their own community heroes by nominating them online and by post (see below). If you have a stand-out champion of your community, let us know – and there’s a chance to win a £25 voucher to spend in-store.

“It all comes back to the core of our business,” says Oli. “Unlike other supermarkets, we operate under a set of principles, which makes us different. We do things to uphold these principles because it’s the right thing to do.

“From the board of directors to colleagues in our stores and other businesses across East Anglia, we live these principles. It’s just what we do.”

www.eastofengland.coop/community/christmas-2018/community-heros

Get involved

Tell us about your community hero – just email newsdesk@archant.co.uk with contact details and up to 200 words about what your nominated hero does. The best stories will win a £25 store voucher from the East of England Co-op to treat yourself and your hero to something special this Christmas.