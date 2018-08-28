Search

Sunshine and Showers

Community heroes bring joy to the lives of disadvantaged children across East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 12:28 18 December 2018

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

We have teamed up with the East of England Co-op to launch a new Community Heroes campaign, focusing on the efforts of those making a real difference to people’s lives.

Community Heroes logoCommunity Heroes logo

For more than 30 years the East Coast Truckers convoy has brought joy to the lives of disadvantaged children across East Anglia.

The charity, run by volunteers, organises day trips for disabled and underprivileged children within East Anglia and provides equipment for special schools and hospitals.

The truckers also organise a fundraising convoy which allows disabled children to come into their cabs for a very special experience.

Each truck will be carrying a disabled or disadvantaged youngster who will enjoy an afternoon of fun at Pleasurewood Hills as well enjoying the spectacle of thousands of wellwishers waving to them from various vantage points.

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick ButcherThe East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

This year, the convoy included 87 trucks and a fire engine, including 22 new drivers and 6 lady truckers.

The convoy made its way through Great Yarmouth to Pleasurewood Hills, where the delighted youngsters and their families are met by various mascots along with other special guests.

Ian Mackie, chairman of the East Coast Truckers, said: “When you see the smiles on the children’s faces it does bring a lump to your throat and it shows it has all been worthwhile.

“We have some big and strong truckers and they do get emotional during the day.

East Coast Truckers Convoy 2018 East Coast Truckers Convoy 2018

“It just amazes me every year to see so many people along the roads. The bridges were full of people waving. It has been a perfect day.

“It is a cliche but seeing the smiles on the children’s faces makes all the hard work very worthwhile.”

In the Convoy’s 33rd year, Christopher McAnulty, eight was paired up with trucker Dave Bearcroft on the way to Pleasurewood, his mother said: “It has been absolutely wonderful. Lots of people have been waving at him and he has loved it.”

The charity also have two holiday homes on the Norfolk coast and were able to provide 64 families with a free holiday in 2013.

East Coast Truckers Convoy 2018 East Coast Truckers Convoy 2018

The 34th annual convoy is due to take place on Sunday August, 25, 2019. For more information and an approximate timetable visit: https://www.eastcoasttruckers.co.uk/Convoy/

To find out more about the East Coast Truckers, follow them on Twitter: @ECTC_Charity

