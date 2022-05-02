East Anglian rival builders to tackle Norwich v Ipswich fishing face off
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto and Robbie Beecroft
It's an East Anglian derby sparked by a friendly rivalry - but there's something fishy about it.
Teams from Norwich and Ipswich will go head to head later this summer for the East Anglian Carp Fishing Derby.
The keen fishermen - builders by trade - will take their rivalry from the site to the lakes over two weekends - all in the name of charity.
The first leg will kick off at 5pm on September 16 at Suffolk Water Park and run non-stop until noon on September 18.
The second at Catch 22 fishing lake will follow on September 30 until October 2.
All proceeds will be split between the cancer units at Ipswich Hospital and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Help for Heroes.
Organiser Robbie Beecroft of Ipswich said: "These guys always need as much help as they can get. They're absolutely fantastic.
"Everyone knows the sacrifices they make for us on a day-to-day basis. Worthy causes to raise money for."