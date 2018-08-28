Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Top honour for founding member of East Anglian Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 08:58 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:58 01 November 2018

EAAA founding member Gerry Hermer was awarded the sword of honour by The Honourable Company of Air Pilots. Photo: Bill Smith

EAAA founding member Gerry Hermer was awarded the sword of honour by The Honourable Company of Air Pilots. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2010

A founding member of the East Anglian Air Ambulance has been awarded the sword of honour for his contribution to air aviation.

Gerry Hermer, 73, was presented the award by The Honourable Company of Air Pilots at a ceremony at the Guildhall, London.

Mr Hermer’s career spans more than five decades, where he began as a search and rescue pilot for the Royal Air Force.

In 1977, he was awarded the Air Force Cross by the Queen after he rescued the crew of a sinking German ship 70 miles off the Yorkshire coast at Flamborough Head.

After moving to Norfolk in 1979, Mr Hermer founded the first Norfolk Police helicopter unit in 1990 and started the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) with current chief executive Patrick Peal in 1996.

EAAA operates two high-tech helicopters from its Norwich and Cambridge bases every day of the year.

The charity’s doctor and critical-care paramedic teams treat patients at the scene of an accident or emergency, before transferring patients to the appropriate hospital rapidly.

One of its most well known pilots is Prince William, who had flown the air ambulance for two years before he left the role in 2017.

“It’s a great organisation,” said Mr Hermer. “When I started it with Patrick Peal I never dreamt it would get to where it is now, and have someone from the royal family flying it.”

Most Read

Norwich restaurant accused of ‘casual racism’ over sauce name

Mambo Jambo restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Review into how murdered mum was let down out today

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Jail for Norwich man found guilty of child sex crimes

Jonathan Franks. Photo: Norfolk police

Video: Burglar caught on CCTV inside family home

A still from CCTV footage recorded inside a property off Oak Street. Photo: Submitted

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide