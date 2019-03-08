Busy city roundabout to close for four days

The Earlham Road/Farrow Road roundabout will be closed for four days next week Picture: Google Maps Archant

A roundabout on one of the busiest roads in and out of the city is to close for four days next week, as the latest phase of roadworks on it nears completion.

The Earlham Road/Farrow Road roundabout is to close to traffic in all directions from Thursday, November 21, remaining shut across the weekend.

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme.

It is part of the green pedalway scheme, a series of safety improvements for cyclists travelling in and out of the city, which have seen a swathe of roadworks put in place over several months.

A spokesman for TfN said: "We understand that the closure will be disruptive and frustration for those affected and appreciate people's patience during this time.

"Our contractor will be working shifts but will make every effort to keep the noise to a minimum between 11pm and 7am."

The roundabout will be closed in all directions from 9am on Thursday before re-opening in time for peak traffic on Monday, November 25.