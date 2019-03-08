Search

Advanced search

Busy city roundabout to close for four days

PUBLISHED: 18:02 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 15 November 2019

The Earlham Road/Farrow Road roundabout will be closed for four days next week Picture: Google Maps

The Earlham Road/Farrow Road roundabout will be closed for four days next week Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A roundabout on one of the busiest roads in and out of the city is to close for four days next week, as the latest phase of roadworks on it nears completion.

The Earlham Road/Farrow Road roundabout is to close to traffic in all directions from Thursday, November 21, remaining shut across the weekend.

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme.

You may also want to watch:

It is part of the green pedalway scheme, a series of safety improvements for cyclists travelling in and out of the city, which have seen a swathe of roadworks put in place over several months.

A spokesman for TfN said: "We understand that the closure will be disruptive and frustration for those affected and appreciate people's patience during this time.

"Our contractor will be working shifts but will make every effort to keep the noise to a minimum between 11pm and 7am."

The roundabout will be closed in all directions from 9am on Thursday before re-opening in time for peak traffic on Monday, November 25.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

New £2m community hub with nursery, cafe and soft play gets green light

An artist's impression for the new look Jubilee Hall. Pic: YMCA.

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Police cordon off area on busy Norwich road

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

New £2m community hub with nursery, cafe and soft play gets green light

An artist's impression for the new look Jubilee Hall. Pic: YMCA.

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Police cordon off area on busy Norwich road

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Busy city roundabout to close for four days

The Earlham Road/Farrow Road roundabout will be closed for four days next week Picture: Google Maps

‘I have a blue mountain to climb’ - New political party that wants to scrap income tax standing in Broadland

Simon Rous, founder of the Universal Good Party, who is standing for election in Broadland. Picture: David Hannant

Duchess of Cambridge delights families as she opens new £10m hospice

HRH Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH'S The Nook Hospice Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

BOXING LIVE STREAM: Follow all the action from Norwich

Cruiserweight Iain Martell Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists