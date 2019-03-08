Roundabout lane closures as city centre cycle improvements continue

A Norwich roundabout is to be subject to lane closures for two months as works to make the city's roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians continue.

A series of upgrades which will see improved pedestrian and cycle crossings, footpaths and resurfacing works are set to begin on the Farrow Road/Colman Road/Earlham Road roundabout this week.

From Monday September 2 until November there will be lane closures affecting all approach roads to the roundabout and although traffic will still be able to use the junction delays are expected at busy times.

The works are part the Transport for Norwich Green Pedalway scheme which has seen £1.6m spent on improving road safety for pedestrians and cyclists along Earlham Road.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "These changes are the next phase in our joint programme under the Transport for Norwich initiative to improve road safety along key sections of the Green Pedalway running from Bowthorpe to Broadland Business Park.

"Every effort has been made to minimise disruption to road users by awaiting completion of works at Earlham Road Fiveways and ensuring all routes stay open to single lane traffic without the need for temporary signalling."