News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich nursery 'lucky fire crews came so quickly' after staff room fire

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:39 PM December 7, 2021
Carole Jacques, head teacher of Earlham Early Years Nursery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Carole Jacques headteacher of Earlham Nursery which has been forced to temporarily close after a fire. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A fire crews reached the scene of a blaze at a Norwich nursery within three minutes, preventing it from causing more damage.

The fire broke out in the staff room of Earlham Nursery School while children were on the premises.

Within three minutes of the alarm being raised, the children had all been evacuated and fireman were containing the blaze.

The school, on Clarkson Road, is less than half a mile from Earlham fire station, on Ivy Road.

Due to damage caused by the fire, the school, which teaches two to six-year-olds, has been forced to close temporarily.

Headteacher Carole Jacques said: "We were lucky fire crews came so quickly and contained the fire within the staff room.

"We're currently unable to open because of damage caused to a fire door.

Most Read

  1. 1 Winter Wonderland in Norwich park cancelled – but may move elsewhere
  2. 2 'Dude, where's my car?!' City girl's new Fiesta vanishes
  3. 3 Chef reopens historic Norwich coffee shop with roasts on the menu too
  1. 4 Man had cocaine hidden in car when stopped by police
  2. 5 New Burger King site approved in city centre
  3. 6 City restaurant offers free Christmas meals to 'anyone that needs it'
  4. 7 Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’
  5. 8 Kitchen for Christmas? People out of luck with builders booked until 2023
  6. 9 A Sprowston home is for sale... and it comes with an established business
  7. 10 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

"The community response has been so lovely."

Offers of help came from parents, St Elizabeth's Church, and Norfolk county councillor Maxine Webb. A community group even donated £500.

Ms Jacques added: "We're working with Norfolk County Council on repairs so we can bring the children back but there's no definite date for reopening.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to open next week so we can celebrate Christmas with the kids. Santa is coming - we don’t want them to miss that." 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Yare pub in Brundall which has been closed.

Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Fry Up Inspector Favourite roast dinners in Norwich

Food and Drink

Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ray and Richard Freeman behind the till in Freeman Cycles in 2000

Norwich cycle shop closes after 125 years in business

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A silver BMW X3 came off the road while driving on Gurney Road, in Mousehold Heath, in Norwich.

Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon