Norwich nursery 'lucky fire crews came so quickly' after staff room fire
A fire crews reached the scene of a blaze at a Norwich nursery within three minutes, preventing it from causing more damage.
The fire broke out in the staff room of Earlham Nursery School while children were on the premises.
Within three minutes of the alarm being raised, the children had all been evacuated and fireman were containing the blaze.
The school, on Clarkson Road, is less than half a mile from Earlham fire station, on Ivy Road.
Due to damage caused by the fire, the school, which teaches two to six-year-olds, has been forced to close temporarily.
Headteacher Carole Jacques said: "We were lucky fire crews came so quickly and contained the fire within the staff room.
"We're currently unable to open because of damage caused to a fire door.
"The community response has been so lovely."
Offers of help came from parents, St Elizabeth's Church, and Norfolk county councillor Maxine Webb. A community group even donated £500.
Ms Jacques added: "We're working with Norfolk County Council on repairs so we can bring the children back but there's no definite date for reopening.
"Hopefully, we'll be able to open next week so we can celebrate Christmas with the kids. Santa is coming - we don’t want them to miss that."