Search

Advanced search

People urged to use common sense after ‘mountain of clothes’ dumped next to clothing bank

PUBLISHED: 06:30 19 May 2020

the clothes bank on 160520

the clothes bank on 160520

A city councillor has urged people to use common sense and hold onto items if they can’t dispose of them properly after a “mountain of clothing” was left next to a clothing bank.

Norwich city councillor, Paul Neale. Picture: Norwich City CouncilNorwich city councillor, Paul Neale. Picture: Norwich City Council

The clothes, which have now been removed, were left on the ground around The Salvation Army clothes bank at Earlham House Shops, in Norwich.

One person, who described the fly-tipping as “a mountain of clothing” said they were concerned the items had been left out in the open, exposed to animals and the elements.

The items have now been removed but Paul Neale, Green Party councillor for Nelson Ward, has urged people to use common sense and not to fly-tip.

Mr Neale said: “Councillors have been on top of it, and we have had environmental health take action and so it is now cleared.”

The Salvation Army Earlham House Shops clothes bank, now clear of fly-tipping. Picture: StaffThe Salvation Army Earlham House Shops clothes bank, now clear of fly-tipping. Picture: Staff

Addressing members of the public, he said: “If the bin is full please use common sense and hold onto it until there is space because The Salvation Army, like most charities, don’t have the retail space at the moment.

You may also want to watch:

“If the bins are full don’t dump it on the ground, just hold onto it until things have got back to normal.

“Most charities have closed their shops down so they people will just have to hold on to clothes.

“It’s not like it’s food waste, people have an option not to put it there at this stage.”

At the end of April, The Salvation Army appealed to people not to fly-tip outside closed charity shops and clothing banks.

The charity said the cost of clearing away fly-tipping outside its shops and clothing banks was costing it thousands, which would otherwise be spent on helping homeless and vulnerable people.

It said despite pleas for people to hold on to donations early on in the pandemic, many clothing banks and charity shops were still being overwhelmed with dumped donations which were attracting vermin and becoming a health hazard.

The Salvation Army is one of the largest clothing bank collector in the country, last year is its clothing banks and charity shops raised £9m for the church and charity.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

People urged to use common sense after ‘mountain of clothes’ dumped next to clothing bank

the clothes bank on 160520

How Norfolk’s death figures compare in the war on coronavirus

NHS staff at the drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

City ace using lockdown to improve mentally and physically ahead of restart

Todd Cantwell is working hard to be ready for the Premier League restart in June Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24