Widow tells of three-year parking fine battle during which time her husband driver has died

A widow has told of her dismay over a three-year battle to scrap a parking fine - during which time her husband who was actually driving the car has passed away.

In May 2016, Jill and Peter Hunnam, along with their daughter Nicky and two-year-old granddaughter were on their way to an oncology appointment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A few minutes into the journey the toddler fell ill, so the family pulled into Earlham House side road to clean the child up before heading on their way again.

They stopped for no more than seven minutes.

A week later, the family received a parking fine for £100, which through a series of correspondence back and forth they appealed.

They then heard nothing more, until last month, when Jill Hunnam was shocked to receive a letter from Credit Investigation Services (CIS) on behalf of National Parking Enforcement Ltd (NPE) which owns Earlham House carpark, informing her she owed £160.

The letter was then followed up with a call from a CIS representative who demanded payment and warned that if the debt was not settled Mrs Hunnam could end up in court.

But, Mrs Hunnam is refusing to pay the bill because of the urgent reasons the family stopped in the car park, the short time they stayed and the unreasonable charge which amounts to £23 per minute.

Mr Hunnam who was driving the car in May 2016, has also since died.

Mrs Hunnam said: "We stopped in the first place we could, my husband stayed in the car in case anyone came, we were there for seven minutes.

"I really do think that it's about time they bought in something so they can't actually do these extortionate charges. They seem to be able to charge what ever they like and it's not right."

Mrs Hunnam said the phone call she received from CIS had left her shaken: "Nobody should speak to you like that. It was very intimidating, he was bullying.

"I can quite understand why people just reach for their cards or chequebook and pay because of how he was speaking, if Nicky wasn't backing me up I would have paid it."

Neither National Parking Enforcement Ltd or Credit Investigation Services responded to requests for comment