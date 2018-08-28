Earlham Cemetery gatepost reduced to rubble - after bin lorry crashes into it

One of the Victorian gateposts at Earlham Cemetery has been reduced to rubble - after a bin lorry crashed into it.

The accident happened at just before 9am on Wednesday, November 7.

Norfolk police said there were called to reports that a bin lorry had struck the gatepost, in Bowthorpe Road.

With the bricks spilling onto the pavement and into the road, police directed traffic away from the collapsed gatepost.

The police said they had contacted Norwich City Council about what had happened, so repairs could be made.

The council has yet to comment.