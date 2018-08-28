Search

Earlham Cemetery gatepost reduced to rubble - after bin lorry crashes into it

PUBLISHED: 12:40 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:41 07 November 2018

A bin lorry crashed into one of the gates at Earlham Cemetery in Bowthorpe Road. Pic: Alison Rees.

A bin lorry crashed into one of the gates at Earlham Cemetery in Bowthorpe Road. Pic: Alison Rees.

Alison Rees

One of the Victorian gateposts at Earlham Cemetery has been reduced to rubble - after a bin lorry crashed into it.

A bin lorry crashed into one of the gates at Earlham Cemetery in Bowthorpe Road. Pic: Alison Rees.

The accident happened at just before 9am on Wednesday, November 7.

Norfolk police said there were called to reports that a bin lorry had struck the gatepost, in Bowthorpe Road.

With the bricks spilling onto the pavement and into the road, police directed traffic away from the collapsed gatepost.

The police said they had contacted Norwich City Council about what had happened, so repairs could be made.

The council has yet to comment.

