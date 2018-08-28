Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk charity reveals how many bags of donations it needs per week

PUBLISHED: 11:13 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 14 January 2019

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has revealed it takes over 6,000 bags of donations a week to run its shops, as the charity launches its Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign for 2019. Picture: EACH

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has revealed it takes over 6,000 bags of donations a week to run its shops, as the charity launches its Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign for 2019. Picture: EACH

Archant

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has revealed it needs more than 6,000 bags of donations a week to keep its charity shops going.

Now, in a bid to help keep the flow of donations going the charity -which has 35 shops across the East of England- has launched its Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign for 2019.

Encouraging individuals, families, community groups and businesses to bag up their unwanted items and drop them off at an EACH shop, the annual donation drive has been a huge success since it was first launched in 2017.

Ian Nicolson, EACH head of retail and trading, said: “Our retail portfolio’s rapidly expanding, with nine shops having opened last year, and it’s important we continue receiving donations of all types of items to keep our shelves well stocked.”

Businesses and groups wishing to sign up for the campaign should visit, each.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Ways to make those videos a little more interesting

The plan was that Sunny would calmly complete her cheer squad stretch routine. The family had other ideas. Picture Getty Images

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City loan watch: Raggett loses a tooth at Ipswich and report of serious injury for Wildschut

Rotherham United's Norwich loanee, Sean Raggett, suffered a nasty facial injury at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: TWITTER

Former City stalwart cuts short Walsall stint

Russell Martin has left Walsall to spend more time closer to his family Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists