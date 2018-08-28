Seriously ill children meet Santa at EACH Christmas party

Jack Green and family with Father Christmas at the EACH Christmas party. PHOTO: EACH Archant

Children with life-threatening conditions have enjoyed a special Christmas party organised by the charity that offers them care and support.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Sheehan and family at the EACH Christmas party. PHOTO: EACH Charlie Sheehan and family at the EACH Christmas party. PHOTO: EACH

The event saw some of the 127 young people and their 168 family members who benefit from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), enjoy a lot of fun, food and a visit from Father Christmas.

Jane Campbell, EACH service manager, said: “The Christmas party’s always a fantastic occasion. Families get to know each other at various events throughout the year, so this one provides a great opportunity to share memories from those and indulge in festive cheer.

“The children and young people also get to meet Santa in a relaxed environment that maybe wouldn’t exist for them at similar public functions.

“We do plenty of other Christmas-themed activities with our various support groups for parents and siblings over the festive period, and remembrance-related ones for bereaved relatives.”

Bradley Jackson and family at the EACH Christmas party. PHOTO: EACH Bradley Jackson and family at the EACH Christmas party. PHOTO: EACH

All the families will begin to enjoy better access to EACH next year when the charity moves from its existing Norfolk hospice in Quidenham to a brand new, purpose-built one in Framingham Earl, called the nook.

The final tile was recently placed on the roof and EACH hopes the nook will be running by summer 2019, fundraising-permitting. It currently has £1.6m of its £10m public appeal left to raise.

There are many ways to show support. People can:

• Complete the special donation coupon in the Eastern Daily Press, media partner for the nook appeal

Arthur Robertson with Father Christmas at the EACH Christmas party. PHOTO: EACH Arthur Robertson with Father Christmas at the EACH Christmas party. PHOTO: EACH

• Sponsor a specially engraved brick for the hospice’s garden at www.each.org.uk/pave-the-path

• Shop for the nook – help fund a practical item for when the hospice is open at www.each.org.uk/shop-for-the-nook

• Buy a £15 EACH Butterfly Bauble from intu Chapelfield’s information desk or at www.each.org.uk/bauble

The vastly improved facilities at the nook will mean EACH can reach even more children and family members than it currently does from Quidenham, that supports an average of 45pc more young people than each of the charity’s other two hospices in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

For more information about the nook appeal, visit www.each.org.uk/the-nook.