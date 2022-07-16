Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Bubble fun in city park for hospice

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:26 PM July 16, 2022
A mother and daughter in the bubbles at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park

A mother and daughter in the bubbles at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Families escaped the scorching temperatures by running through a field of foam to help children receiving vital hospice care.

A brother and sister take on the foam at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park

A brother and sister take on the foam at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Children and parents ran, walked, jumped, toddled and danced through the 2.5K or 5K Bubble Rush course in Earlham Park, Norwich, for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) on Saturday, July 16.

Two boys in the blue foam at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park

Two boys in the blue foam at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

One of the highlights on the hot sunny day was being able to run through a 4ft deep bubble bath.

A family enjoys the bubbles at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park

A family enjoys the bubbles at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People taking part in the sold out event also ran past cannons which pumped out blue foam.

A young girl dives into the foam at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park

A young girl dives into the foam at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

EACH supports children with life-threatening conditions, as well as their families, and the bubble rush is one of many fundraisers for the organisation.

A family brave the bubbles with a pushchair at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park

A family brave the bubbles with a pushchair at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

It has three hospices including one in Norfolk, called the Nook, in Pigot Lane, Framingham Earl.

A mother and daughter brave the bubbles at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park

A mother and daughter brave the bubbles at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Nook was officially opened by the Duchess of Cambridge who is royal patron of EACH, in November 2019 and the £10m hospice replaced the charity's former Quidenham base.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Castle Fine Art in Norwich has moved to larger premises - the former Jules store just a few doors down in Castle Street

Exclusive

Location of national brand's new city store revealed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A teenager was arrested in Vauxhall Street, Norwich, for drug dealing breaching bail

Norwich Live News

Teenager arrested for dealing drugs and breaching bail in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
xxx_03_fire_longstratton_jul22

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire ripped through flats above parade of shops in south Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Construction work to build 520 homes at Postwick off Smee Lane between the Broadland Business Park a

Norfolk County Council | Special Report

Homeowners will be left without street lights in new estate

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon