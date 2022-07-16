Bubble fun in city park for hospice

A mother and daughter in the bubbles at EACH's Bubble Rush in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Families escaped the scorching temperatures by running through a field of foam to help children receiving vital hospice care.

Children and parents ran, walked, jumped, toddled and danced through the 2.5K or 5K Bubble Rush course in Earlham Park, Norwich, for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) on Saturday, July 16.

One of the highlights on the hot sunny day was being able to run through a 4ft deep bubble bath.

People taking part in the sold out event also ran past cannons which pumped out blue foam.

EACH supports children with life-threatening conditions, as well as their families, and the bubble rush is one of many fundraisers for the organisation.

It has three hospices including one in Norfolk, called the Nook, in Pigot Lane, Framingham Earl.

The Nook was officially opened by the Duchess of Cambridge who is royal patron of EACH, in November 2019 and the £10m hospice replaced the charity's former Quidenham base.



