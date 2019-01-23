Duke of York joins Grenadier Guards for dinner in Norwich

The Duke of York, (seated, centre) with members of the Norfolk Grenadiers Picture courtesy of Norfolk Grenadiers Archant

A group of retired and serving grenadier guardsmen from Norfolk, Suffolk and neighbouring counties were recently greatly honoured by the attendance of their Regimental Colonel, the Duke of York, at a dinner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their dining club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club was formed in 1993 as a social meeting point for grenadiers, serving or retired, of any rank. From the small beginning of eleven, the club has grown and 36 dined to mark this milestone, at the Stower Grange Hotel in Drayton, which has been the home of the club since it began.

The Grenadier Guards have served with distinction in Bosnia, the Gulf and Afghanistan, winning many awards and in particular a VC, sadly posthumously. A wounded veteran from the latest tour of Afghanistan was able to attend as a guest.

The club, which meets five or six times throughout the year, welcomes grenadiers of any age or rank.