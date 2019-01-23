Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Duke of York joins Grenadier Guards for dinner in Norwich

23 January, 2019 - 10:36
The Duke of York, (seated, centre) with members of the Norfolk Grenadiers Picture courtesy of Norfolk Grenadiers

The Duke of York, (seated, centre) with members of the Norfolk Grenadiers Picture courtesy of Norfolk Grenadiers

Archant

A group of retired and serving grenadier guardsmen from Norfolk, Suffolk and neighbouring counties were recently greatly honoured by the attendance of their Regimental Colonel, the Duke of York, at a dinner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their dining club.

The club was formed in 1993 as a social meeting point for grenadiers, serving or retired, of any rank. From the small beginning of eleven, the club has grown and 36 dined to mark this milestone, at the Stower Grange Hotel in Drayton, which has been the home of the club since it began.

The Grenadier Guards have served with distinction in Bosnia, the Gulf and Afghanistan, winning many awards and in particular a VC, sadly posthumously. A wounded veteran from the latest tour of Afghanistan was able to attend as a guest.

The club, which meets five or six times throughout the year, welcomes grenadiers of any age or rank.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police warn parents over bad parking outside Norwich school

Police have warned parents not to park dangerously outside Heartsease Primary Academy. Pic: Norwich Police.

Why can’t you just smile and then stand up?

The English National Ballet in Swan Lake was absolutely magnificient. Photo Laurent Liotardo.

UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norwich

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

Warnings over sales of deadly bootleg vodka

Deadly vodka could be on sale in Norfolk after bottles of the fake brand alcohol were seized. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Paddy Davitt: Spying and social ills. When did football stop being entertainment?

Pablo Hernandez was excellent in Leeds' 3-0 win at Norwich City earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists