Meet the city drummer who nearly joined AC/DC and is hunting for a new band

He narrowly missed out on joining one of the world's biggest rock giants - and now he's hunting for a band in Norwich.

Caddy Lee was among more than a thousand drummers to audition to join Australian rockers AC/DC on tour and was told he had only missed out as runner-up.

The experience left him thunderstruck but still hungry to follow his musical dreams - having previously performed with 16 other acts.

Now, having moved to Norwich from Thailand two-and-a-half years ago, he is on the hunt for his 17th band - and wants to rock the Fine City.

His quest to find band number 17 began around Christmas 2020, when he began to put up posters around the city offering up his services.

And on June 1 this year, on his 45th birthday, he took to the streets at around 5.15am to post even more fliers - undeterred by the lack of response to his previous adverts.

He said: "I haven't had any responses yet, which is discouraging, but it is just so hard to find the right kind of people to play with.

"I've been a drummer since I was six years old, so it feels like I have been playing my entire life. I decided some time ago that I wanted to play in another band again, as I miss it."

The Yorkshire-born drummer said he his open to playing in different sorts of bands, but that his next project needed to be either rock, blues or jazz fusion.

And he is hoping to join an established band, rather than start entirely afresh.

He added: "You do sometimes feel like giving up but when you have a group of people playing together that are like-minded and love performing that's what I miss."

Mr Lee lists Led Zeppelin's John Bonham and King Crimson's Bill Bruford among his influences and has played in bands that have supported established acts like Marillion and Flock of Seagulls.

He added: "I've worked on some projects of my own and recorded an album called the Unknown Journey, but I just want to get playing in a band again."

Are you the band for Mr Lee? Email caddylee56@hotmail.com

When AC/DC performed in Norwich three times in a year

Mr Lee may have missed out on performing with the iconic Australian band, but Norwich did not miss out on hosting them.

While it has been more than 40 years since the stadium rockers last performed in the Fine City, Angus Young and co made a hat-trick of appearances in Norwich between 1976 and 1977 in the early stages of their career.

The band's city debut came on November 9, 1976 when they performed at St Andrews Hall as part of the Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap tour.

The same tour brought them back to the same venue on March 10 the following year by which time the band had released their first UK top 20 album - Let There Be Rock - which reached number 17.

And on the anniversary of their first appearance, they returned to The Halls for the third and final time - still three years shy of their first number one album.

While it was the last time they performed in Norwich, the band returned to Norfolk in 1978 to perform at the Pavilion in West Runton.