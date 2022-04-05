Driving instructors warn of 'worrying future' as fuel prices continue to soar

Driving instructors in Norwich have said they have been left no alternative but to increase their lesson prices due to inflating fuel costs. - Credit: PA

City driving instructors claim they have been left "no alternative" but to increase their fees due to spiking prices at the pumps.

The cost of petrol has spiralled recently due to the price of crude oil rising.

This comes as a result of fuel suppliers being unable to meet the demand for energy since life has begun returning to normal after the pandemic.

The war in Ukraine has also impacted fuel costs with bans and restrictions on Russian oil.

And now driving instructors in Norwich are feeling the pinch.

Sarah Rossiter, of Chilled Driving Tuition, said that all prices "across the board" have been put up in response to the crisis.

She added that drivers also have to plan for the extra time it takes to get petrol due to shortages which means they run the risk of losing potential working time.

Ms Rossiter said the increase in prices was "major" and if the crisis is not solved it could lead to a "worrying future".

Jacqueline Mills, driving instructor and partner in XL Driving Tuition said the cost to fill a tank has risen by £20 bringing the cost to around £80.

She added that prices of lessons have had to be increased from £28 to £30 for an hours lesson.

Ms Mills said the company have seen an increase in parents pitching in to cover the lesson since the prices rose.

"The best way to ensure drivers use as little fuel as possible is to make sure the car is maintained and serviced, get the correct tyre pressure, don't carry unnecessary loads and read the road ahead so you don't have to suddenly brake," she said.

Despite this, both companies enforced the point that the rising costs have not put people off, with Ms Mills saying there has been "no lapse in enquiries".

This comes as instructors still suffer from the backlog caused by the coronavirus lockdowns, with no let up expected despite the crisis.