Driver stopped in Norwich for insecure load, no records and defective tyre

The driver of this vehicle was stopped for a number of road offences. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was stopped in Norwich for a number of road offences, including an insecure load and a defective tyre.

The Norfolk Police Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped the vehicle on Salhouse Road, off the NDR, on Friday (April 29) at 1pm.

Officers initially stopped the vehicle as they noticed the male driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was from North Norfolk and found to be the company owner of the vehicle.

Most of the items on the back of the truck were found to be not secured by anything other than their own weight.

One of the tyres was also damaged on the sidewall.

The vehicle was fitted with a tachograph unit, but this was not being used and no alternative records were being kept.

The driver details were checked and he was found not to have a licence for such a goods vehicle, only holding a car licence.

The driver was issued with a traffic offence report and a local recovery company was contacted to remove the vehicle to a safe place.