Norwich clubbers urged to plan taxis home after spate of disorder

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:55 PM August 20, 2021   
Night-time revellers in Norwich are being urged by Norfolk Police to pre-plan their journey home

Night-time revellers in Norwich are being urged by Norfolk Police to pre-plan their journey home following a spate of disorderly incidents.

Night-time revellers in Norwich are being urged by Norfolk Police to plan their journey home following a spate of disorderly incidents.

The city’s nightlife is bustling once again following the easing of lockdown restrictions in July.

This has caused high demand for taxi services, leaving many waiting for long periods to get home.

According to Norfolk Police, officers have had to intervene at a number of incidents where people are gathering waiting for taxis.

Inspector Ian Cox, of the force’s Community Safety Team, said: “By and large, most people have enjoyed their nights out with no problem, but we’ve had to intervene in a number of situations resulting in arrests.

"Some companies have been operating reduced services which has exacerbated the issue.

“The best way to avoid this is by planning your journey home, either by pre-booking a taxi or arranging a lift with a friend or relative. This way, you avoid getting caught up in situations where, after a few drinks, could end unintentionally.”

