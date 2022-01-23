Neighbours saw homeowner using hosepipe to fight flames of school building

The quick action of fire crews and a homeowner has meant an historic school house has not been completely demolished by flames.

Six fire crews and police were called to a domestic fire in Drayton's School Road around 7am on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but it is understood it started in the roof of the former school building.

House fire at former school house in Drayton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The occupants of the property were discharged by the ambulance service and were able to stay in a friend's home while the fire service attended to the blaze.

Emyr Gough, group manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There has been no injuries mainly because of the quick arrival of the fire service.

"As you would expect a proud family were doing everything they possibly could to put the fire out. It is a distressing thing for any family to go through."

Emyr Gough, group manager at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Ben Hardy

Neighbours spoke of seeing the owner of the property fighting the flames with a hosepipe from the garden before the fire crews arrived.

Mr Gough added: "Most of the damage was to the roof. I would anticipate this house could be put back together and I would be surprised if it was up for demolition.

"The actions of the firefighting teams had a significant impact to put the fire out. Roofs can be notoriously difficult."

The group manager emphasised the importance of having tested smoke alarms in a property for early identification of fire.

He said the crews would remain at the scene for the rest of Sunday morning with the road closed off by police.

House fire at former school house in Drayton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said she was in "a state of sleep" at the time but was alerted to the fire by another homeowner on the street.

She added: "It's just as well it's a Sunday because it is a very busy road in the morning with two schools.

"I could not see what was going on but it was a very kind gesture from my neighbour to knock on my door.

"I do not know the owners too well as I keep myself to myself."