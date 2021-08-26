Norwich Post Office set to relocate after postmaster resigns

Published: 11:50 AM August 26, 2021

A Norwich-based post office is set to relocate following the resignation of its postmaster.

Drayton Road Post Office will move to the nearby Premier Drayton Stores with hopes of reopening in October.

The current premises will no longer be available for Post Office use after Wednesday September 15 from 5.30pm.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We have identified a new Postmaster who will continue to operate a Post Office service from these new premises to safeguard services going forward.

“We anticipate that the new look branch will open in October 2021. We’re currently making the final arrangements to try to keep the closure to a minimum.”

During this time alternative Post Offices include Mile Cross Post Office and Dereham Road Post Office.

Hayley Brown, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are finalising plans to relocate Drayton Road Post Office as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”



