News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'Total mess' - Residents' confusion as rehab centre gets thumbs-up

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:10 PM June 3, 2021   
The former David Rice Hospital site at Drayton.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The former David Rice Hospital site at Drayton.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Councillors have backed a bid to turn part of a former hospital site into a rehab centre - but residents remain unconvinced and said the plans were "a confusing mess".

At a Drayton Parish Council meeting on Thursday, members unanimously agreed Ethos Care Providers had met conditions on matters such as appearance and landscaping, flood risk, drainage, tree impact and public footpaths.

The firm already has outline planning permission for 19 care homes and 10 social homes on the former David Rice Hospital site.

The meeting was held in Drayton Village Hall for the first time since March 2020

The meeting was held in Drayton Village Hall for the first time since March 2020 - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Graham Everett, chairing the meeting, said Broadland District Council was "certain" everything complied with planning policy, that public access to the site would be held in perpetuity and the developers would leave the rear of the wood untouched, as promised.

He added: "I know the community are concerned about this development because it is a lovely, lovely site.

"We can guess about what will happen later, but right now we can only consider what's in front of us."

You may also want to watch:

The four residents who attended the meeting said the sheer number of applications on Broadland's planning portal was "extremely confusing" for elderly parishioners living in "bungalow land" - and that many did not even know which application to click on to lodge their concerns.

The former David Rice Hospital site at Drayton.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The site has been home to many planning applications over the last 20 years since the former hospital was demolished - Credit: Archant

They added that a public meeting held by the developers online on Wednesday was also poorly advertised and inaccessible for older people.

Resident Sue Hales said: "Personally, I am not against this proposal and think it's the best thing we can hope for at the site.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  2. 2 ‘No show’ diners sees Norwich bar introduce booking deposits
  3. 3 Overhanging tree problems for Golden Triangle resident
  1. 4 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  2. 5 Sinkhole opens up again on city street plagued by collapses
  3. 6 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  4. 7 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  5. 8 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  6. 9 Surgeon who botched three operations 'too arrogant' to ask for help
  7. 10 Roadworks begin where NDR meets A140 near Norwich

"But I'm concerned the developer has been promising the earth and may not follow through.

"I'm still sceptical that these these swanky log cabins will remain as "care facilities" and that there aren't ulterior motives. Why not build an actual care home?

"I'm worried down the line the developer will just sell them at market value."

Ethos Care Providers director Gavin Elsey has said the site will look like a "Scandinavian village"

Ethos Care Providers director Gavin Elsey has said the site will look like a "Scandinavian village" and will be in keeping with the environment - Credit: LSI Architects (Design) Ltd

Interior view of one of the rehabilitation cabins being proposed by the developer

Interior view of one of the rehabilitation cabins being proposed by the developer - Credit: LSI Architects (Design) Ltd

Jo Miller, another resident, said: "Graham knows me as a tree hugger, and I'm concerned a third of the trees to be felled are category A and B, which means they are high quality. This will lead to a serious loss of habitat."

She added: "I have ploughed through all the pages of documents on the website and I'm so confused, because Broadland documents say marketable housing, affordable housing and care, but that's not what the developer is saying

"It's a total mess."

The developers have promised not to build beyond what is specified in the plans

The developers have promised not to build beyond what is specified in the plans - Credit: LSI Architects (Design) Ltd


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hamoud Hashim, 22, opens his new barbers, Brothers Barbershop, with free haircuts on the opening day

Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The new-look Tombland in Norwich as people enjoy being out and about as the Covid restrictions are e

'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
mason

Family of Mason, 3, launch fundraiser after Disneyland trip hopes dashed

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus