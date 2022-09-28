Young city drum and bass artist signs with Sony in 'dream come true' deal

Video

Dreams have become reality for a Norwich musician, after signing for major record label Sony.

Jacob Donoghue, from Drayton, has just graduated as a chemical engineer but instead of looking for jobs in the industry the 22-year-old is going to try to make a living from drum and bass.

Jacob, who performs under the name Waypoint, has been working on his music since her was 15.

He said: “I am entirely self-taught through various YouTube channels and I’ve really started to take my music seriously in the last two years.”

Jacob Donoghue, from Drayton, hopes to make a full-time career out of his music - Credit: Dean Stalham

Waypoint’s style of music is drum and bass, however he says that the style comes with a stigma of being a very narrow palette of sounds.

He continued: “It actually encompasses one of the widest sonic ranges of all genres.

“Drum and bass can be heavy and in your face, or gentle and uplifting – I would say the style of my music falls somewhere in the middle of this spectrum.”

Waypoint uses his music to reflect his mood so his sound changes from heavy to sombre depending on how he is feeling at the time of creating the music.

He has performed at local festivals and is a regular performer for city club nights – with a lot of love for the fine city he can’t see himself ever turning down bookings.

However, now the talented young artist has been signed by Sony.

Jacob Donoghue, front left, graduated as a chemical engineer but has seen great success in his music - Credit: Dean Stalham

He said: “it all feels a bit surreal to be honest – I thought I was doing a deal with a different label, but they pulled out and I thought the dream was over.

“But after a good chat with my manager Dean we decided to go back to social media and build some hype.”

This worked and within a week Waypoint and his manager had multiple offers to consider.

With his new contract with Sony, though UK division Robots & Humans, the musician hopes to turn his talent and passion into a full-time career where he can collaborate with producers and vocalists across the world.

His music is available across all platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.