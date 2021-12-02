Historic monument built by man who inspired Shakespeare saved from collapse
- Credit: Historic England
A historic Grade II listed monument, built by a soldier who inspired one of William Shakespeare's characters, has been saved from collapse.
Completed in 1437, Drayton Lodge, in the grounds of Drayton Old Lodge off Drayton High Road, was constructed by Sir John Fastolf, a soldier who was the inspiration for Shakespeare's character Sir John Falstaff.
The building is one of the earliest brick structures in the region and was put on the Heritage at Risk Register by Historic England in 1998.
After a £11,000 grant from Historic England, Hidden Talents Homes worked in partnership with the organisation to repair the structure.
Work carried out by developers included the replacement of brickwork in decayed areas.
Existing bricks were used where possible and any new bricks were specially commissioned from a Suffolk company to match the original historic bricks.
Vulnerable sections of the structure were reconstructed with hidden stainless-steel pins and straps for additional support.
Most Read
- 1 Block of flats for the homeless built in just three days
- 2 New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich
- 3 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
- 4 Queues at walk-in centre amid jab confusion
- 5 WATCH: See drone footage of new £1.9m recycling centre
- 6 Free Christmas market coming to Norwich pub with 50 stalls
- 7 'Oh God almighty, this woman!' - Zoom council meeting descends into chaos
- 8 Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Norwich
- 9 'I want to leave Norwich' - Mum's anger after school attack
- 10 Supermarket scraps car park plan over Riverside traffic fears
James Albone, inspector of ancient monuments at Historic England said: “Drayton Lodge tells an important story about Norfolk during the 15th century and the life of Sir John Fastolf, a fascinating character who was immortalised in caricature by William Shakespeare.
"It’s wonderful to be able to remove this historic site from the Heritage at Risk Register after more than 20 years.
"We’ve been delighted to work with Hidden Talents Homes on this project."
Sir John, who greatly differed from his Shakespearean counterpart, was a soldier who fought against Joan of Arc and used his wealth to build English estates.
He also built Caister Castle near Great Yarmouth.
Drayton Lodge currently stands at two storeys though there is evidence it was once three.
Conservation architect Ruth Brennan said: "I enjoyed working on this miniature castle, which has been in a poor state for many years.
"Despite the challenges of lockdowns and the difficulties getting the handmade pink bricks, the masons at S & L Restoration Ltd did an excellent job.
"The ruin will continue to be a fascinating glimpse of the history of Drayton for many more years."