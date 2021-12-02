News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Historic monument built by man who inspired Shakespeare saved from collapse

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:55 AM December 2, 2021
HAR Drayton Old Lodge, Drayton Lodge Park, Drayton, Norfolk.View from south west.

Drayton Lodge has been repaired after spending over 20 years on Historic England's Heritage at Risk register. Photo: Patricia Payne - Credit: Historic England

A historic Grade II listed monument, built by a soldier who inspired one of William Shakespeare's characters, has been saved from collapse.

Completed in 1437, Drayton Lodge, in the grounds of Drayton Old Lodge off Drayton High Road, was constructed by Sir John Fastolf, a soldier who was the inspiration for Shakespeare's character Sir John Falstaff.

The building is one of the earliest brick structures in the region and was put on the Heritage at Risk Register by Historic England in 1998.

HAR Drayton Old Lodge, Drayton Lodge Park, Drayton, Norfolk.Interior view from north west.

The restoration work was completed in partnership by Historic England and Hidden Talents Homes. Picture: Patricia Payne - Credit: Historic England

After a £11,000 grant from Historic England, Hidden Talents Homes worked in partnership with the organisation to repair the structure.

Work carried out by developers included the replacement of brickwork in decayed areas.

Existing bricks were used where possible and any new bricks were specially commissioned from a Suffolk company to match the original historic bricks.

Vulnerable sections of the structure were reconstructed with hidden stainless-steel pins and straps for additional support.

Most Read

  1. 1 Block of flats for the homeless built in just three days
  2. 2 New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich
  3. 3 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
  1. 4 Queues at walk-in centre amid jab confusion
  2. 5 WATCH: See drone footage of new £1.9m recycling centre
  3. 6 Free Christmas market coming to Norwich pub with 50 stalls
  4. 7 'Oh God almighty, this woman!' - Zoom council meeting descends into chaos
  5. 8 Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Norwich
  6. 9 'I want to leave Norwich' - Mum's anger after school attack
  7. 10 Supermarket scraps car park plan over Riverside traffic fears

James Albone, inspector of ancient monuments at Historic England said: “Drayton Lodge tells an important story about Norfolk during the 15th century and the life of Sir John Fastolf, a fascinating character who was immortalised in caricature by William Shakespeare.

"It’s wonderful to be able to remove this historic site from the Heritage at Risk Register after more than 20 years.

"We’ve been delighted to work with Hidden Talents Homes on this project."

Sir John, who greatly differed from his Shakespearean counterpart, was a soldier who fought against Joan of Arc and used his wealth to build English estates.

HAR Drayton Old Lodge, Drayton Lodge Park, Drayton, Norfolk.Interior view from south east.

Drayton Lodge was built by Sir John Fastolf in 1437, who was a soldier that served under three English kings. Picture: Patricia Payne - Credit: Historic England

He also built Caister Castle near Great Yarmouth.

Drayton Lodge currently stands at two storeys though there is evidence it was once three.

Conservation architect Ruth Brennan said: "I enjoyed working on this miniature castle, which has been in a poor state for many years.

"Despite the challenges of lockdowns and the difficulties getting the handmade pink bricks, the masons at S & L Restoration Ltd did an excellent job.

"The ruin will continue to be a fascinating glimpse of the history of Drayton for many more years."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A BMW is currently being renovated inside the shed 

Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Anderson (inset) designed the badge worn by Norwich City players more than 50 years ago

'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Brooke Swaisland has been found in Norwich.

'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns...

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon