Paint and a pint.. the city's pub crawl with a difference

A city artist is leading folk around Norwich's pubs for a drink and draw tour. - Credit: Sophia Shuvalova

It is a pub crawl that may get even messier than most.

A Norwich artist that has launched a new art class which involves taking her students from one city pub to another, stopping at each one for some painting and a pint.

Sophia Shuvalova said that the idea was to highlight the fine architecture that the taverns offer, but admitted the standards of the artwork could slip a little as the class progresses.

Indeed, she has recommended those taking part might want to opt for half a pint rather than a full one, at each stop.

Sophia Shuvalova, who runs the Draw and Explore Tours around Norwich. - Credit: Sophia Shuvalova

The 32-year-old, from NR3, has previously organised painting tours of city landmarks for her students.

She decided to offer the pub and painting tours to try to entice people who may not otherwise get involved.

"Norwich has so many historic pubs so I thought it would be a nice theme to explore," she said.

"We'll be stopping at several landmark pubs and exploring the city's heritage as well as creating a series of drawings using a range of techniques.

"I wanted to specialise on specific venues around the city and this felt like a natural progression of my other tours.

"Hopefully this will encourage people who may not draw as much to come along because they can also sit down for a drink - if they wish to.

One of Sophia Shuvalova's previous Draw and Explore Tours in the city. - Credit: Sophia Shuvalova

"I want to try and bring people in who have different interests to engage with things they wouldn't usually engage with in otherwise.

"And I think being able to tour some pubs and sit down to have a drink is a good way to do that."

The first tour is due to take place on June 30, between 6-8pm, and will involve stops a number of well-known Norwich pubs.

Starting off at the Adam and Eve, the class will then head to the Maid Heads Hotel and the Lollard's Pit before finishing up at Wig and Pen.

People attending the tour will get to draw some of Norwich's historic pubs while enjoying a drink or two along the way. - Credit: Sophia Shuvalova

Sophia added: "These buildings have so much history and stories to tell, so lots of research had to go into the tour. I ended up reading quite a bit on them and learned some new things myself.

"They're all around the cathedral as well, meaning they're quite close to each other.

"It will be a light-hearted tour for people that gives everyone time to draw and then pop into the pub for a half pint or pint."









PUBS TO PAINT

Many Norwich pubs would make fine subjects for artists, with their intriguing architecture or interesting setting. As well as the four sites on Sophia's tour, here are a few more...

The Artichoke

Built in 1932, it has distinctive red brick and flint walls, with a tapering chimney and mullioned windows.

But perhaps its most distinctive features are the conical roofs capping two-storey semi-circular bays.

The Ribs of Beef

Perched next to the River Wensum the Ribs of Beef pub boasts a beautiful backdrop for any enthusiastic artist to take inspiration from.

And although a lot of the building has been rebuilt over the years some of the medieval walls still remain today.

The Red Lion

Another riverside pub with a setting, next to Bishop Bridge, to captivate any artist.