Drag Race royalty confirmed for 'biggest show' to date in city

Anna Action (Dan Smith) and Bishy Barnabee (Brandon Chaskin) are the founders of 'On the Huh' and will host Choriza May (inset) - Credit: James Burton

Folk out and about in Norwich have been warned to hold on to their hats courtesy of Drag Race royalty gracing a city stage.

Popular drag show company On the Huh has announced its biggest show to date having worked with a plethora of local and global stars.

Anna Action (Dan Smith) is very excited to be able to bring superstar drag queens to perform in Norwich. - Credit: James Burton

Dan Smith, who is the director of On the Huh and creator of popular drag queen ‘Anna Action’ said: “We saw huge success with our first Maddermarket drag show back in December and our sold-out performance with Bimini Bon Boulash from Rupaul’s Drag Race earlier this month.

“We're delighted to be back with Drag Race royalty, Choriza May."

Dan said that it is exciting to bring these superstars of the drag scene to Norwich - especially as they are supported by a whole wealth of local talent.

He said: “People really are in for a treat this March as it's our biggest line up yet - with 14 fabulous artists."

Bishy Barnabee (Brandon Chaskin) is the co-founder of the company and will be performing in the line up for the Choriza May gig. - Credit: James Burton

Lauren Bryant, a city drag king, is on the line up for the Choriza May gig.

She alsowowed crowds as Will Power at the Bimini Bon Boulash gig earlier this month.

She said: “Getting to be on a line up with Bimini Bon Boulash is no small feat, the whole night was a pinch me moment.

“Doing shows alongside my drag friends I consider family is always special and I never for a second take for granted.”

Will Power (Lauren Bryant) is on the line up to once again wow crowds on March 4. - Credit: James Burton

She added: “After my first number I had to try so hard not to cry.

"It was like being hit by a wall of sound when the crowd was applauding and it's moments like that when you just think 'Wow, I am so lucky I get to do what I love as a job.'

“To say I'm excited to do a show with Choriza May is an understatement, getting to do shows with drag race stars is just insanely cool.”

The show is on March 4 at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich.

Tickets will go on sale from the evening of January 26 and will be £15 each.

To purchase tickets, visit the Maddermarket website.



