Norwich will be 'On The Huh' at new monthly drag cabaret

Published: 11:37 AM September 14, 2021

Bishy Barnabee and Anna Action - Local drag queens are hosting a brand new cabaret night for the city. - Credit: Dan Smith

Glitter, heels, giant wigs and eyelashes so big they are intangible.

It’s all going to be on offer in Norwich city centre next week and every month from now on.

Dan Smith, 26, and Brandon Chaskin, 25, are set to make the city more fabulous than ever with their company's brand-new event.

Bishy Barnabee and Anna Action are a Norwich drag couple who plan on showcasing the best of Norfolk's drag talent. - Credit: Dan Smith

The night will be held at King Street's Last Pub Standing and is called 'Last Drag Standing'.

The Norwich duo have spent months perfecting their craft and now want to share it with their very own night out - and everyone is welcome.

On the Huh is a brand-new drag events company which is “delighted” to highlight local talent from Norfolk.

The company is led by Norwich based drag duo Bishy Barnabee and Anna Action.

Bishy Barnabee is a Norwich based Drag Queen, she is also one of the hosts of Last Drag Standing. - Credit: Dan Smith

Bishy said “We are a drag couple who fabulously complement each other.”

“We genuinely have a fun time together when we perform,” Anna added.

Anna Action is a Norwich based Drag Queen, she is also one of the hosts of Last Drag Standing. - Credit: Dan Smith

The cabaret is set to take place in the Last Pub Standing’s outdoor area.

Bishy and Anna will be the hosts of the evening, promising to showcase new special guests every month.

The evening will consist of “fabulous performances, games and much more - just what we all need right now”.

"We're so excited to be bringing this brand-new drag show to the already fabulous Norwich scene. We'll be inviting all of our favourite performers along over the next few months for a camp ole time!" Bishy added.

Bishy Barnabee and Anna Action plan on showcasing the best of Norfolk's drag talent. - Credit: Dan Smith

Anna said: “The entertainment scene in the city has come back with a bang but we need your help to make it the success it can be.”

The very first instalment of this monthly cabaret takes place next week on September 22, doors open at 6pm and tickets are £10 each.

Lask Drag Standing takes place next week in Norwich's city centre, and will continue monthly - Credit: Dan smith

