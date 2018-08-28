Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Chance to meet author who is donating all profits to NHS

PUBLISHED: 13:09 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:09 13 November 2018

Dr Tony Asham at one of his book surgeries. Picture: Paul Dickson

Dr Tony Asham at one of his book surgeries. Picture: Paul Dickson

Archant

Retired Norfolk GP turned author Tony Asham is donating all proceeds from his new book, On The Edge, to his former medical practice, Brundall Medical Centre.

To support this, Dr Asham is holding a series of book surgeries at the centre until Christmas. Bookworms can arrange to meet Mr Asham and buy a signed copy of the book every Monday and Thursday.

On The Edge is set in the Lake District and Scotland and features five main characters whose lives are all ‘on the edge’.

Dr Ashman said: “I’ve decided that all personal proceeds from sales of the book will be donated to NHS-related causes, initially Brundall Medical Centre. I’ve been delighted with the response to the first week of ‘book surgeries’ at Brundall, selling more than 70 books and am looking forward to the run up to Christmas.”

To book an appointment a book surgery, email tony.ashman@rocketmail.com

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norwich pub successful in its bid for outdoor seating, despite neighbour objections

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed after pushing his thumb into victim’s eye

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide