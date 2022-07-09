Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in high-rise city building

Fire crews wee called to a blaze in Thorpe Road, Norwich - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

10 fire engines were called to tackle a blaze at a flat in a high-rise building in Norwich.

Crews were called to the incident in Thorpe Road, Norwich, just after 7pm on Saturday, July 9.

Firefighters used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed at 8.10pm that the incident was being "scaled down".