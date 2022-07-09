Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in high-rise city building

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:54 PM July 9, 2022
Updated: 8:13 PM July 9, 2022
Police and fire crews remain on the scene of a house fire

Fire crews wee called to a blaze in Thorpe Road, Norwich - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

10 fire engines were called to tackle a blaze at a flat in a high-rise building in Norwich.

Crews were called to the incident in Thorpe Road, Norwich, just after 7pm on Saturday, July 9.

Firefighters used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed at 8.10pm that the incident was being "scaled down".

