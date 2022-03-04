Want to donate to Ukraine? Here are the latest city shops accepting items
- Credit: Submitted
Tonnes of donations are still pouring in from city folk trying to do their bit for people in Ukraine.
Charities and businesses are throwing open their doors for donations and the public are arriving with their arms full.
One such business is Vintage Emporiums in Castle Street which has linked up with Kent-based RefugEase to get goods to the Ukrainian border.
Founder of RefugEase, Valentina Osborn, said: “When we heard about the situation in Ukraine we had to do something.
"Our existing set-up with Vintage Emporium made it the perfect base.
"We’re working with the store manager Rebekah Ledger who is passing the goods to us before we send them on to the Ukrainian border in Hungary and Poland, where people have already been arriving in their thousands.
"So far, hundreds of thousands of women and children have already crossed the border from Ukraine but this is just the beginning.
"Many more thousands, even millions, will become refugees as the situation continues."
Many of the donations are hygiene products.
Likewise Rob Howard, owner of TV and Wireless in Millers Lane, has opened his shop up and has received many such donations.
He said: "I've got a five-year-old daughter myself and it really puts things in perspective.
"We wanted to open up the front of the shop for smaller items to be donated such as medical supplies and toiletries.
"I've spoken to a few friends and family who have already donated two or three bags. It's amazing how quickly people can come together."
Rob's shop is taking donations from 9am to 4pm on March 7 and from 9am to 6pm on March 8.
Further afield Ruby Staton, who works in the behavioural team at East Point Academy in Lowestoft, has been working with logistics entrepreneur Dan Zenchuk to get items right into Ukraine.
She said: "We've had an amazing response.
"We had an entire van-full leave our premises Thursday which will be taken to a base in Peterborough and will in turn be taken to Ukraine - the community has truly come together."
Mr Zenchuk's volunteers have been travelling around the country collecting items which they then take into Ukraine.