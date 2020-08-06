How you can help the Evening News keep our community together and informed

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

Norwich's Elm Hill is one of the big visitor attractions. Picture: Archant

Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box below this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

David Powles, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News.

Norfolk hospital preparing for second coronavirus wave in late September, meeting hears

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

Itayi Mukonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Dad jokes part 18 to give you a chuckle in the summer holidays

Heard the one about my new beard trimmer? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Antonio Diaz

People being asked for views on proposed £600,000 pavilion in village

An artist's impression of what the new pavilion on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field will look like. Picture: Hethersett Parish Council

