Major changes coming to the sale of domestic fuels
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
New rules are coming in to force, governing the sale of domestic fuels in Norfolk.
The changes are intended to reduce pollution, and encourage people to use less harmful alternatives.
Sale of traditional coal, for use in homes, will be made illegal in England from May 1, 2023.
Manufactured solid fuels and wood, sold for domestic use, must also meet new requirements.
Wood sold under two cubic metres must be certified as 'ready to burn' - meaning for immediate use.
It must also include supplier details and a unique certification number either attached to the packaging or alongside the wood.
Failure to adhere to the new rules could result in a £300 fixed penalty notice from the local authority or a more substantial fine issued by the courts.
Currently, registered coal merchants can sell traditional house coal. It must be sold loose or in unsealed bags directly to the customer.