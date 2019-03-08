All the pictures from Norwich Schnauzerfest

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:06 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 13 October 2019

Dozens of schnauzers and their owners gathered at Eaton Park for Schnauzerfest 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Dozens of schnauzers and their owners gathered at Eaton Park for Schnauzerfest 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Dozens of Schnauzer dogs and their owners descended on a Norwich park to celebrate the unique breed.

Schnauzerfest 2019 was held at Eaton Park, Norwich, by more than 30 pooches and their owners, as part of a national series of events.

The group met at 10am in the park pavilion, before a leisurely hour long walk around the grounds.

Norwich organiser Stephanie Hudson said: "It's a community. This year is our biggest year with more than 70 walks nationwide. It's not about one particular place, it's about everybody getting out and walking their dogs."

The event launched in 2014, and has since raised over £160,000 for the Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre (DBARC) based in Berkshire, who specialise in providing loving care and veterinary treatment for Schnauzers who have experienced the terrible conditions of puppy farms and other rough backgrounds.

