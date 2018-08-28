Norwich dog walking company scoops top UK award

Tom & Toto's director Sarah Wright Tom & Toto

Sarah Wright of Norwich dog walking company Tom & Toto swapped spotting lions in Africa for walking Norfolk’s dogs

Sarah Wright on safari in Africa Sarah Wright on safari in Africa

From tracking lions across the African plains to taking Chihuahuas for walkies around Norwich’s Earlham Park, Sarah Wright has no regrets about the change of pace in her career.

The 35-year-old director of Norwich based Tom & Toto has scooped top prize for the best dog walking service in the country at the recent UK Dog Friendly Awards.

Sarah set up a pet care company to enable her to combine a career in animal training with starting a family when she returned to her home county of Norfolk six years ago.

Highlights of her career have included working as a safari guide leading groups spotting lions, elephants, buffaloes and leopards in the Kruger National Park.

And three years later joined Woburn Safari Park as a big cat keeper, where she was responsible for looking after and feeding raw meat to timber wolves black bears, tigers and lions.

It was upon a return to Africa on holiday, Sarah and her partner Aaron decided to set up a business called Tom & Toto inspired by Dorothy’s quote in the Wizard of Oz - “there is no place like home.”

Sarah wanted her clients to be reassured while they were away on holiday or on business trips that their pet was safe and secure at home.

Now the company offers single and group dog walks, day care and house sitting services and has widened its remit to include other pets such as cats, rabbits and hamsters.

But although Sarah is now content with combining being mother to 11-month Rose and three-year-old Maggie along with caring for more docile animals, she still sees similarities between pooches and other carnivores.

“What I like about lions and dogs is that they are all so individual and you get to know their unique personality characteristics and their little quirks. You can establish a bit of rapport with each one.”

Sarah is also grateful for the support of her clients, who voted online and wrote reviews to secure first place against more than 90 companies across the UK.

“My team are also so amazing and super caring with the dogs and so the dogs love to have a good run around with any of them,” said Ms Wright

Ros Norman, whose Labrador Oscar is regularly taken for walks by the Tom & Toto staff, said:

“They are true animal lovers on every level. They are totally professional and take the very best care of our pets. Nothing is ever too much trouble and their photo and message feedbacks if walks are so reassuring and heart-warming.”

Sarah’s top tips for a great dog walk are:

1. Make sure you use the right equipment for your dog’s build, age and behaviour

(puppies should be walked wearing a harness not a collar so they don’t damage their necks. Very strong dogs should not wear slips leads for the same reason).

2. Take high value treats. Not their usual kibble or a dry treat, take something delicious like hard cheese cubes or liver. This will ensure a perfect recall!

3. Let them sniff. ‘Sniffaris’ are the best and are great for mental stimulation

4. Mix it up: vary the location; woods, fields, marshes. The same walk will get boring for both you and your dog.

5. Let your dog socialise. If your dog would like to then give them some off lead time to play with other dogs. It means more exercise for them. Off lead time also builds trust in your relationship.

To find out more about Tom & Toto visit https://tomandtoto.co.uk/

