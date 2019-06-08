Search

Dog has luckily escape after swallowing belt buckle

08 June, 2019 - 08:00
Lola had a lucky escape after eating a belt buckle. Photo: Taverham Vets

Lola had a lucky escape after eating a belt buckle. Photo: Taverham Vets

Taverham Vets

A dog has had a lucky escape after swallowing a belt buckle which tore a hole in her stomach and poisoned her.

Lola, a Maltese Shih Ztu, was taken to Taverham Vets after her owners noticed she had become lethargic, started vomiting and her eyes and tongue had turned yellow.

Lola, a Maltese Shih Ztu, was taken to Taverham Vets after her owners noticed she had become lethargic, started vomiting and her eyes and tongue had turned yellow.

Vet Jordan Smith started tests to try and discover what was wrong. It was found her red blood cell count was low and x-rays were taken, revealing a belt buckle in her stomach had eroded, causing zinc poisoning.

You may also want to watch:

Nurse Hayley Hyam said: "Zinc toxicity is rare but when it happens the red blood cells are damaged by the zinc and then rupture or become destroyed.

Luckily a vet's dog, Basil, was the same blood type and a blood transfusion was made.

"Lola required an emergency blood transfusion to help stabilise her condition before she underwent surgery to remove the belt buckle."

Luckily a vet's dog, Basil, was the same blood type and a blood transfusion was made.

Helen Steele was able to remove the belt buckle using an endoscope through Lola's mouth. She is now at home recovering.

