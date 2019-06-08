Dog has luckily escape after swallowing belt buckle

A dog has had a lucky escape after swallowing a belt buckle which tore a hole in her stomach and poisoned her.

Lola, a Maltese Shih Ztu, was taken to Taverham Vets after her owners noticed she had become lethargic, started vomiting and her eyes and tongue had turned yellow.

Vet Jordan Smith started tests to try and discover what was wrong. It was found her red blood cell count was low and x-rays were taken, revealing a belt buckle in her stomach had eroded, causing zinc poisoning.

Nurse Hayley Hyam said: "Zinc toxicity is rare but when it happens the red blood cells are damaged by the zinc and then rupture or become destroyed.

"Lola required an emergency blood transfusion to help stabilise her condition before she underwent surgery to remove the belt buckle."

Luckily a vet's dog, Basil, was the same blood type and a blood transfusion was made.

Helen Steele was able to remove the belt buckle using an endoscope through Lola's mouth. She is now at home recovering.