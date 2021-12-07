Is this your dream wedding dress? Kind-hearted strangers donate FREE gown

Lesley Wilkinson, fundraising coordinator for Safe Rescue for Dogs, with the wedding dress - Credit: Lesley Wilkinson

The search is on to find a city bride who could take home a vintage-style wedding dress worth thousands for free.

The stunning gown is looking for its forever home after being donated in an auction raising funds for Safe Rescue for Dogs.

The 60s-style sleeveless piece was donated by a kind-hearted supporter of the charity and the winning bidder then chose that she too would pass it on to a bride-to-be in need on her big day.

Lesley Wilkinson, fundraising coordinator for Safe Rescue for Dogs, said: "It's extremely generous.

"The dress was donated to us for auction and another lady then bought it for £150 which will go toward our rescue work."

Ms Wilkinson, who lives in Wymondham, added: "She then revealed that she wanted to pay for it so we could find a bride worthy of such a dress. She wanted it to go to someone that has perhaps fallen on hard times and couldn’t afford one.

"She told us she wanted someone to enjoy the beautiful dress, rather than just sending it off to a charity shop for anyone to buy.

"We'd really love for it to go to a bride too. One that needs it. Maybe we could make someone's Christmas.

"Neither of the women wanted any credit - they just wanted to do a good thing."

The dress was made specifically for the original owner by Terry Fox.

It is a size 10 to 12 and was originally bought for £3,000 between three and 10 years ago.

The bespoke dress is pale pink.

The wedding dress, a pale pink 60s-style gown - Credit: Lesley Wilkinson

Details from the top of the wedding dress - Credit: Lesley Wilkinson

The auction held last month raised over £1,500 for the charity.

Safe Rescue for Dogs is a Norwich-based nationwide charity that takes in and rehomes dogs from the UK and abroad.

They take in dogs that have been neglected and those with complex medical needs.

Its staff and volunteers aim to create long-lasting change in the Romanian stray dog crisis and pursue active campaigning on welfare issues.

At 10am to 2pm on Saturday, December 11, there will be a coffee morning at Loddon Jubilee Hall to meet some of the dogs looking for their forever home.

You can contact Safe Rescue for Dogs about the wedding dress on their website or via saferescue@hotmail.co.uk.