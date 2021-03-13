Dog walker, 12, and pet attacked by off-lead dog

Published: 8:17 AM March 13, 2021

Fliss the dog, who was attacked by a border collie while out walking - Credit: Hetty Skate

A mum has urged people to keep their pets on the lead after her 12-year-old daughter and the family dog suffered injuries at the jaws of another dog.

Hetty Skate's daughter Izzy was walking the family's dog Fliss, a seven-year-old lurcher, through Kett's Cave Scrublands on Wednesday afternoon when they were confronted by a border collie, which was off its lead.

The collie, she says, then launched an attack on Fliss, sinking its teeth into her abdomen and leaving her in need of costly veterinary treatment.

Injuries suffered by Fliss the seven-year-old lurcher in an attack by another dog - Credit: Hetty Skate

And as Izzy, who is nearly 13, fought to protect her family's pet, she too suffered bites to her thigh - though fortunately it was not a clean bite and she escaped serious injury.

Ms Skate, who lives in the Mousehold area of Norwich, said: "I was at work at the time but Izzy is very responsible, she helps out at an RSPCA rescue centre so is very used to being around dogs and often takes Fliss for walks without any problems.

"She's quite shaken up by it, but she's okay, but I'll certainly be the one taking Fliss for her walks now."

Fliss required stitches after being bitten by another dog - Credit: Hetty Skate

The attack left Fliss in the need of both internal and external stitches, with the treatment costing more than £800 in veterinary bills.

Ms Skate added: "When we brought her home you could almost see her ribcage where the bite was and she was very subdued. She's not really herself at the moment.

"I feel a bit apprehensive about taking her out again and am now worried she will be afraid of other dogs."

Seven-year-old Fliss is on the road to recovery after being attacked by another dog - Credit: Hetty Skate

And she is urging other dog owners to be mindful about when and where they let their dogs off the lead.

She said: "My message would be this - if you let your dog off the lead please make sure you can easily get it under control and that you know where it is - and if it is prone to attacking others don't let it off at all."

The incident has been reported to the police, with officers investigating the incident.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident, which happened at around 4pm on Wednesday, March 10..