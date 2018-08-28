Dog eats hundreds of pounds owner had planned to donate to charity

Neil Featherby's dog Tia ate £220 in cash. Photo: Neil Featherby Neil Featherby

A dog owner was dismayed to find one of his pets had raided a stash of money he had put aside for charity and eaten £220.

Neil Featherby and his partner Steph with their dogs. Photo: Neil Featherby/Mark Hewlett Neil Featherby and his partner Steph with their dogs. Photo: Neil Featherby/Mark Hewlett

Neil Featherby, 60, from Felthorpe, returned to his home after being out with his running group to find his Saarloos wolfdog Tia surrounded by damaged bank notes.

At first he thought she had merely got at the money and played with it but upon counting the notes he realised he was £220 short and that Tia had eaten much of the stash.

Mr Featherby – who has five dogs including Tia - had originally put the money aside to donate to Hallswood Animal Sanctuary, a cause to which he, his business Sport Link, and his running group regularly donate to.

In September this year he took on the challenge of running the length of Hadrian’s Wall in 24 hours to raise money for the charity.

At that time he said: “The work they do at the sanctuary is amazing.

“It is never ending and full on. The way I see it, they do their best to save and look after the animals which makes me feel happy and I do my very best to help them keep doing it by way of fund raising.”

Despite his disappointment in not being able to donate the sum, Mr Featherby said that his main concern over recovering the money is to ensure that his dog Tia is healthy.

“I’m more worried about her than the money,” he said. “These things happen and I just want to make sure she’s ok.

“Over the years me and my running group have raised several thousand pounds for Hallswood and other animal charities, so we might be £220 down but it’s an on going thing and I intend to replace the money.”

Mr Featherby said Tia was yet to show any sign of passing the money she’d eaten so he’s put her on a special diet and is keeping a close eye on her.

“Of course I’ll try and recover the money but it is what it is,” he said. “I’ve spoken to friends who are experts on things like this and they say that Tia will be ok and that’s all that matters to me really.”