'He looked so sad' - Starving dog tied to tree and abandoned in beauty spot

Trooper the Staffie cross was tied to a tree and abandoned in Mousehold Heath - Credit: RSPCA

A dog was left starving and confused after he was tied to a tree and abandoned in a beauty spot near Norwich.

Luckily, Trooper the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross was found by a member of the public in Mousehold Heath, on Wednesday, April 6.

The malnourished and very skinny dog was then taken to a local vet, who reported the incident to the RSPCA.

Trooper the Staffie cross was tied to a tree and abandoned in Mousehold Heath - Credit: RSPCA

Trooper is thought to be around six to eight years old and although he was microchipped, his details were linked to a deceased dog.

RSPCA inspector Dean Astillberry said: “Poor Trooper is such a charming fella and just a really nice dog - it’s heartbreaking to think that someone has just abandoned him deliberately.

“The vet staff said that he just looked so sad when he first came in - but he is very friendly and trusting. He is now being looked after by a foster carer.

Trooper the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross was tied to a tree and abandoned in Mousehold Heath - Credit: RSPCA

“Whatever situation someone finds themselves in, abandoning an animal like this is never okay.

"There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost."

If anyone has any information regarding Trooper they should contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Trooper the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross was tied to a tree and abandoned in Mousehold Heath - Credit: RSPCA



