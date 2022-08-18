Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Dobbie the cemetery cat finds a loving new home

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:00 AM August 18, 2022
Dobbie the cat on a gravestone in Earlham Cemetery, Norwich

Dobbie the cat on a gravestone in Earlham Cemetery, Norwich - Credit: Dr Louise Stone

A cemetery cat who acted as a friendly face to mourners has found a new home after suffering a mysterious eye infection.

Dobbie, who has been well cared for by Earlham Cemetery staff for the past few years, is moving to a new home north-west of Norwich on Thursday, August 18.

He has spent the past few weeks in a loving foster home.

It is not known how he came to live at the cemetery but the feline became popular with visitors and would follow people round, enjoyed being fussed, sunbathing on benches and sitting in on services.

Dobbie the cat on an Earlham Cemetery bench in Norwich

Dobbie the cat on an Earlham Cemetery bench - Credit: Dr Louise Stone

Dobbie was taken to Vets4Pets in Sprowston on June 27 by Dr Louise Stone, a volunteer from Lost and Found Cats in Norwich charity, when he was spotted acting strangely and an abscess was discovered behind his left eye.

Dr Louise Stone with Dobbie the cat

Dr Louise Stone with Dobbie the cat - Credit: Dr Louise Stone

Dr Stone, 47, who lives near Bowthorpe Road, said: "Dobbie is going to a couple who have two lady cats who will keep him company.

"The husband saw the story of Dobbie in the Evening News and showed it to his wife and they fell in love with him straight away. We had a lot of people contact Lost and Found Cats about Dobbie. 

"It will be a perfect home for Dobbie.

"Dobbie is doing really well. He had a rough period for two weeks after the operation.

"It was a nasty injury. It is rare to get something like that behind the eye. He has fully recovered now and is a happy little man. He is back to his old self."

Dr Stone added: "He was happy in the cemetery and loved going around the area in his younger years. As he has got older this has been a good stepping stone to his forever home.

"He'll have a special place in my heart. He will be missed. He has a lot of fans.

"Cemetery visitors will be sad they won't see him but they are happy for him and recognise the cemetery is not the most ideal place for him to be, especially as we get into colder winters."

Dobbie the cat enjoying the sunshine

Dobbie the cat enjoying the sunshine - Credit: Dr Louise Stone

Dobbie's new owners have said they will aim to post updates on the pet on the Cemetery Cat Facebook page.

